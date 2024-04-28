ZClassic (ZCL) Price Down 7.6% Over Last Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 28th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0569 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $528,778.60 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00054119 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00036134 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00013924 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.