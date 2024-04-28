Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stake Lowered by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11,244.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,345 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 155,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after acquiring an additional 42,539 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.35. 1,099,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,552. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.98 and a 200 day moving average of $119.57. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.39.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Read More

