1,082 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Bought by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,082 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,270,144,000 after purchasing an additional 121,436 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,251,891 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,064,978,000 after buying an additional 19,888 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,678,330 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $948,676,000 after buying an additional 309,881 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,254.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $916,693,000 after buying an additional 3,226,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,198,494 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $648,591,000 after acquiring an additional 444,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.95, for a total value of $4,244,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,626,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,523,669.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.95, for a total value of $4,244,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,626,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,523,669.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 4,204 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total value of $1,168,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 595,793 shares of company stock worth $175,070,968. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $274.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $295.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.76 and a 1-year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.61.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

