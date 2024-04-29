1,184 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 12.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Argus raised their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.08.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE DG opened at $142.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.90. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $222.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

