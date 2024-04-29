13,259 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Purchased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $274,773,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,421,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 14.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,781,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992,226 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 16.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 844.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,977 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KEY opened at $14.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $15.86.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

