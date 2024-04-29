133,650 Shares in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD) Acquired by Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 133,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,000. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 1.29% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 107,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 60,042 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 92,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 13,395 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,430,000.

Shares of CGSD stock opened at $25.36 on Monday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.37.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

