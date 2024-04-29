17,767 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments bought a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 134.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:BLDR opened at $187.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.35 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.63.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.85. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.