18,728 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Purchased by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,042.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $29.35.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

