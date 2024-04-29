2,110 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Bought by Stonebrook Private Inc.

Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEI. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,850.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $113.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.12. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

