2,338 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Purchased by Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.76. The company had a trading volume of 748,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,813,119. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

