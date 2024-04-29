5,826 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Bought by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.30 and a 200 day moving average of $106.52. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

