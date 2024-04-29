5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 59.2% from the March 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.6 days.

5N Plus Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FPLSF opened at $3.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.99 million, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.82. 5N Plus has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $3.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter. 5N Plus had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

