7,008 Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Bought by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HALO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,068.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $416,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,519,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,196,800. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HALO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $38.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 248.20%. The firm had revenue of $230.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

