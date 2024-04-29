760 Shares in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Bought by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RBC. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 4.8% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.2% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

RBC stock opened at $245.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.59 and its 200-day moving average is $258.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $288.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.08). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $373.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.61 million. Equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.22, for a total transaction of $4,008,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,583,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.86.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

