997 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Bought by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.2 %

Marriott International stock opened at $241.40 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.13 and a 12-month high of $260.57. The stock has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.44.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,188,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 over the last 90 days. 10.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.69.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

