AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.050-3.090 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.0 billion-$14.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.6 billion. AbbVie also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.13-$11.33 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $176.08.

Get AbbVie alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $159.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $182.89. The company has a market capitalization of $282.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.90.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,641.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.