ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Equities researchers at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 216.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme stock opened at $15.78 on Monday. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $17.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,345,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,277,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,585,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,630,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,411,000. 47.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

