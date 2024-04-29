Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $18.63 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for approximately 1.7% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $18,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,460,381,000 after buying an additional 475,118 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $6,615,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $8,530,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 293,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,332,000 after purchasing an additional 134,003 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.28. 3,229,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451,890. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $103.48. The company has a market cap of $84.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

