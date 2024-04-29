AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Short Interest Up 14.0% in April

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 848,900 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the March 31st total of 744,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.20.

In other AeroVironment news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $176,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,165.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $176,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,165.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $350,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 556,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,106,000 after acquiring an additional 287,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,860,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $319,082,000 after purchasing an additional 209,359 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 3,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,589,000 after purchasing an additional 166,615 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth $20,287,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in AeroVironment by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,949,000 after acquiring an additional 144,628 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.41. The company had a trading volume of 103,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,696. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.16. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $88.24 and a 12-month high of $184.61.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.62 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

