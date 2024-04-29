Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.05% of Airbnb worth $45,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 84,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total value of $8,794,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 473,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,444,033.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 456,274 shares of company stock worth $72,410,859. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $163.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.60. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.19.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

