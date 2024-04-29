Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 172,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 435,968 shares.The stock last traded at $22.10 and had previously closed at $21.15.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.70%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 58.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The energy company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $625.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.54 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 34.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 348,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 65,611 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter worth $1,674,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 169,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 79,155 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter worth $2,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

