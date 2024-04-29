Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Down 10.8% in April

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the March 31st total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allot Communications in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Allot Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $2.15 on Monday. Allot Communications has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $82.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 67.42% and a negative return on equity of 87.18%. The business had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

