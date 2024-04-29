Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Short Interest Update

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 580,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Alto Ingredients Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ALTO stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $146.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48. Alto Ingredients has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $4.98.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $273.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.92 million. Alto Ingredients had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alto Ingredients will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 959.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 21,693 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,494,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 413,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.