AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

NYSE AMC opened at $3.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.62. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $62.30.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 63.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1,391.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 60,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 56,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

