American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,115 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of American International Group worth $59,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in American International Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $74.53 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.05. The company has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.86%.

In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

