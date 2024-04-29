American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Acquired by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Woodmark by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 553,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,377,000 after acquiring an additional 183,336 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 51.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 312,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,665,000 after buying an additional 106,748 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 91.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 49,903 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,024,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 144.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 34,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMWD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.34. 14,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,745. American Woodmark Co. has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $104.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.14.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.53. American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

