AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) Short Interest Update

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the March 31st total of 61,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ AMPG opened at $2.29 on Monday. AmpliTech Group has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.96.
AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter.
AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.
