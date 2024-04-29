AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) Short Interest Update

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the March 31st total of 61,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

AmpliTech Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMPG opened at $2.29 on Monday. AmpliTech Group has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Get AmpliTech Group alerts:

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AmpliTech Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in AmpliTech Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMPG Free Report ) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 3.71% of AmpliTech Group worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AmpliTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmpliTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.