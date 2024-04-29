Analysts Set Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Price Target at $24.70

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.70.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on TIGO shares. HSBC lifted their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Millicom International Cellular from $18.00 to $26.10 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.
Institutional Trading of Millicom International Cellular
Millicom International Cellular Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $20.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60. Millicom International Cellular has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.
Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter.
About Millicom International Cellular
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
