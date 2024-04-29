Analyzing Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) and Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.0% of Simon Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Simon Property Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Simon Property Group and Dynex Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simon Property Group 0 4 4 0 2.50 Dynex Capital 0 2 3 0 2.60

Valuation & Earnings

Simon Property Group presently has a consensus price target of $140.22, suggesting a potential downside of 1.50%. Dynex Capital has a consensus price target of $13.31, suggesting a potential upside of 11.68%. Given Dynex Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dynex Capital is more favorable than Simon Property Group.

This table compares Simon Property Group and Dynex Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simon Property Group $5.66 billion 8.20 $2.28 billion $6.98 20.40 Dynex Capital $207.52 million 3.40 -$6.13 million $1.17 10.19

Simon Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Dynex Capital. Dynex Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simon Property Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Simon Property Group pays an annual dividend of $7.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Dynex Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.1%. Simon Property Group pays out 111.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dynex Capital pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Simon Property Group has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Simon Property Group has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Simon Property Group and Dynex Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simon Property Group 42.30% 70.97% 7.18% Dynex Capital 30.50% -7.51% -0.94%

Summary

Simon Property Group beats Dynex Capital on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders as dividends. Dynex Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

