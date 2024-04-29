Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 110.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,308 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $450,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 198,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $18.88 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -268.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NLY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,606,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.