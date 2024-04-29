Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Purchased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $453,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $1,724,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 12,494.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,068 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Antero Resources by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 43,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

AR opened at $33.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.00 and a beta of 3.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average is $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $34.24.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $5,412,474.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,793,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,187,525.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,605 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Benchmark downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

