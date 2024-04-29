AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Cut to $315.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $325.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AON. TD Cowen started coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on AON from $378.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.15.

Shares of AON traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $282.89. 575,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,969. AON has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AON will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AON. James Hambro & Partners grew its position in AON by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 239,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,869,000 after purchasing an additional 15,495 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 17.0% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Carr Financial Group Corp bought a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AON by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

