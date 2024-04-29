AON (NYSE:AON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.17 EPS.
AON Stock Performance
NYSE:AON opened at $285.03 on Monday. AON has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The firm has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $317.11 and its 200 day moving average is $313.97.
AON Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.28%.
Insider Activity at AON
In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About AON
Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.
