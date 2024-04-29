Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on APLS. Raymond James increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

Shares of APLS opened at $49.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.88. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). The business had revenue of $146.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.34 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 178.60% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 545.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $16,027,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,108,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 18,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,179.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,205.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $16,027,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,108,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,427 shares of company stock valued at $23,169,639 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,542,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,606 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,145,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $56,640,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,460,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,277,000 after purchasing an additional 677,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,053,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,089,000 after purchasing an additional 588,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

