Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Short Interest Up 57.5% in April

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the March 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Activity at Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

In related news, Director Barry J. Cohen purchased 8,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $118,699.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at $260,599.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Road Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,004 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Price Performance

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement

NYSE AFT opened at $14.20 on Monday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $14.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

