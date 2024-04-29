Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW) Short Interest Down 8.8% in April

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the March 31st total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Apollomics Trading Up 36.8 %

Shares of Apollomics stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. Apollomics has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.13.

Get Apollomics alerts:

About Apollomics

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Apollomics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of mono and combination oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to inhibit cancer. Its pipeline consists of various development-stage assets, including novel and humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.