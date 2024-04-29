Archrock (AROC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Archrock to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $259.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.42 million. Archrock had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Archrock to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Archrock Price Performance

Archrock stock opened at $20.20 on Monday. Archrock has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 98.51%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archrock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

