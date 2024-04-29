Argyle Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 883 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 883 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of LH opened at $198.40 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $174.20 and a 12-month high of $234.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 6,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total value of $1,407,387.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,305 shares of company stock valued at $11,761,059 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

