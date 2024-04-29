Argyle Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Kennametal by 102.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 245,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 124,349 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 1,070.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 124,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 113,465 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Kennametal by 63.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 211,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 82,060 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 946.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 81,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 73,533 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 541.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 86,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 72,715 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kennametal news, VP John Wayne Witt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $25,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,313.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kennametal Trading Up 1.2 %

KMT opened at $24.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $30.60.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $495.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.99 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Kennametal

(Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

See Also

