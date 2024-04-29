Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Short Interest Down 17.4% in April

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 4,540,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 978,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Arqit Quantum Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ARQQ opened at $0.49 on Monday. Arqit Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARQQ. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,773,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 517,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,636,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 2,185,402 shares in the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

