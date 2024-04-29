Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $115.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $90.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.37% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.48. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 70.67%. The company had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. Analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at $8,416,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,904,892.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 86,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 6.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 111,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $662,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.
