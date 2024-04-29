Azbil Co. (OTCMKTS:YMATF) Short Interest Update

Azbil Co. (OTCMKTS:YMATF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 505,800 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 409,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Azbil Stock Up 69.6 %
Azbil stock traded up $21.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.50. 2,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Azbil has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $31.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.50.
Azbil Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Azbil
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- onsemi: The Rebound is ON for This Chip Stock
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- The Meteoric Rise of Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock is Not Over
Receive News & Ratings for Azbil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azbil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.