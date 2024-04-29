Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $74.95 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 41.43% and a return on equity of 12.54%. On average, analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE:BCSF opened at $16.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average is $15.42. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $16.80.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.
