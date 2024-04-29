Barclays Downgrades Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Equal Weight

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $434.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $612.00. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ULTA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.05.

Shares of ULTA opened at $406.39 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.42.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 26.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 364.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

