Barclays Upgrades AT&T (NYSE:T) to “Overweight”

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

NYSE T opened at $16.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $119.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $18.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in AT&T by 166.7% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $30,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

