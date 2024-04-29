Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 864,600 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the March 31st total of 959,300 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 329,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Beazer Homes USA Trading Up 3.5 %

BZH stock opened at $28.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $897.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 13.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.43. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $35.93.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $386.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.71 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on BZH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Read Our Latest Report on BZH

Institutional Trading of Beazer Homes USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,586,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,403,000 after buying an additional 958,814 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,194,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,677,000 after purchasing an additional 521,596 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 743,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 190,985 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth $24,971,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,920,000 after purchasing an additional 22,669 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.