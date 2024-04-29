Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 220.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 24,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,896,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $231.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.10. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

