BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Short Interest Update

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the March 31st total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

BELIMO Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of BLHWF opened at $447.11 on Monday. BELIMO has a 12-month low of $441.23 and a 12-month high of $532.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $482.22 and its 200 day moving average is $489.43.

BELIMO Company Profile

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, distributes, and sells damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It offers HVAC damper actuators, including non fail-safe and fail safe actuators; fast running and linear actuators; fire damper and smoke control actuators; variable air volume; valve actuators; actuators for harsh environmental conditions; and damper actuator accessories.

