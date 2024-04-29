Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 2103799 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.03. The firm has a market cap of £2.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

