BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

BGSF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGSF opened at $8.97 on Friday. BGSF has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $98.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.68.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. BGSF had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $73.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that BGSF will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

BGSF Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is -63.16%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BGSF by 61.6% in the third quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 342,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 130,511 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BGSF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BGSF in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in BGSF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 725,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 40,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BGSF during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. 37.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

